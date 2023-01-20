Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $62,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

