Clear Street Markets LLC Has $39,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $206.25. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.