PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291,843 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

