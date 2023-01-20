Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.0 %

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

