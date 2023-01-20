499 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY opened at $167.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

