Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $341,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.