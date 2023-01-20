Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $341,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
