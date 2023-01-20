Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ryder System worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

