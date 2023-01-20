Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Saia worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Saia Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

