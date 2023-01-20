Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 4,042 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HPQ opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

