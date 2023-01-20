Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.
Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Golden Ocean Group Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.