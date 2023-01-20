Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.