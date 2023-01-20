Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $162.43 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

