Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $6.15 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

