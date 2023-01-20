Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 567,272 shares of company stock valued at $57,037,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.