Truist Financial Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $250.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $247.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $74,981,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

