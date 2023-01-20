Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $198.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $229.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

