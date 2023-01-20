Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Everi by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 267,710 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

