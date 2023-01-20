United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.1 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

