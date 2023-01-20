Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

GPI opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.11. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

