Maxim Group Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $185.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

FRC opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

