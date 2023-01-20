Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $966,543.36 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manish Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.07.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.