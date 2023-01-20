Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Core Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Core Lithium Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.85. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.50 and a 12-month high of 1.30.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

