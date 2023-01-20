Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $808.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

