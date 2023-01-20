Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.04.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $24,726,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.