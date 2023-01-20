Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 36.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 56.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

