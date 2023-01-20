Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $590.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.38. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 413,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 105,286 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

