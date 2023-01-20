Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of KE opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $590.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.38. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
