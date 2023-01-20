Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $3.59

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology Stock Down 9.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.