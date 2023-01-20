Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $280.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.22. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

