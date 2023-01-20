Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 345,462 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,518,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

CMPOW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

