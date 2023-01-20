Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Rises By 100.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Air T has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

