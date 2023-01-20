Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Drops By 53.1%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

