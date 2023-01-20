AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 35.9% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

AGNCM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

