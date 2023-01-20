Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHI opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

