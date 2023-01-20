Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 493,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

AKYA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.97. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.53% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

