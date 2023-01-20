Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.64. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 545.51% and a negative return on equity of 100.62%. Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

About Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

