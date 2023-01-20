ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of ALOR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

