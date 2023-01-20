B. Riley Lowers CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $84.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.