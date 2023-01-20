Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

