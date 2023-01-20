Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.
BYD stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
