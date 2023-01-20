Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of BTU opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 672,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after acquiring an additional 419,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

