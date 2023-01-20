Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

