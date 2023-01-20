Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.
NYSE BIG opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $481.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
