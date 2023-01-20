Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

