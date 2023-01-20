Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

