Morgan Stanley Trims Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Target Price to $128.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

