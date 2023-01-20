StockNews.com Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

