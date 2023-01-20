ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Sells $228,125.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.