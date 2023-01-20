AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,725.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,597.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,327.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,447.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

