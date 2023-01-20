B. Riley Trims Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price to $207.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $51.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $38.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

