B. Riley Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $202.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $80.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

