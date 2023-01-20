Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.71) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

