Scotiabank Trims Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Target Price to C$6.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,737 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

